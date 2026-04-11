High tourist demand in the Dominican Republic: “Punta Cana has almost no available seats”

Frank Elías Rainieri, president of Grupo Puntacana, the company that operates Punta Cana International Airport, pointed out that “Punta Cana has almost no available seats. This means that those who buy at the last minute pay a very high price.”

He explained that “the growth in tourist arrivals to the country in March and a positive start in April, he considered that the conflict could have a major impact on the world, causing an economic recession and leading to a shortage of jet fuel in Europe.”

“There are already cities in England whose airports are experiencing difficulties obtaining jet fuel. This automatically limits the ability of aircraft to travel around the world,” Rainieri stated.

He highlighted that tourism grew by 14% last March, while “April is registering tremendous growth.” He added that, due to the conflict, several European airlines have decided to reroute their flights from Greece, Turkey, Egypt, and other Middle Eastern countries to Dominican destinations for the summer.

“We may have a risk of a complicated summer because of the things that are happening, but I am sure it will be a good summer because what has been done in the last five years is now bearing fruit,” he pointed out, according to Diario Libre.

Regarding the cost of air tickets, Rainieri acknowledged an increase due to rising hydrocarbon prices and the demand for Dominican tourism.