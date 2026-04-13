Dominican Republic wins 7 international tourism awards

Miami.- The Dominican Republic continues to strengthen its global tourism leadership after receiving seven major international awards during the RD Tradeshow held in Miami. The recognitions position the country as a top destination in the Caribbean and the Americas, while also highlighting it as one of the fastest-growing tourism markets heading into 2025.

Tourism Minister David Collado accepted the awards on behalf of the country, granted by leading organizations such as Northstar Travel Group, Travel + Leisure, Tripadvisor, Despegar, Viajes El Corte Inglés, and Meeting Professionals International. Among the key distinctions, the Dominican Republic was named the preferred destination in the Caribbean, top destination in the Americas for 2025, and recognized for its leadership in vacation ownership and the fast-growing MICE segment, which includes meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions.

One of the standout highlights was the recognition of Bávaro Beach as the fifth best beach in the Caribbean, based on millions of traveler reviews. Authorities noted that these awards reflect sustained tourism growth, increased air connectivity, and strong collaboration between the public and private sectors—key factors driving the country’s continued success as a premier travel destination.