Hyatt opens two hotels at Cap Cana

Press Release

Chicago (BUSINESS WIRE)- Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) and Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: PLYA) today announced the opening of the combined 750-room all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana resorts, marking Hyatt’s entry into the Dominican Republic. The family friendly Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and adults-only Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana are the latest resorts to join the award-winning Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara portfolios, which are designed for travelers seeking an effortless, all-inclusive experience.

Under the ownership and operation of Playa Hotels & Resorts, the Cap Cana debut brings the total number of Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara resorts to eight across Mexico and the Caribbean. Considered an expert in this space, Playa Hotels & Resorts owns and operates the two resorts, delivering a new level of sophistication and service to the island’s all-inclusive market.

Situated on 40-acre beachfront property on picturesque Juanillo Beach, the 375-room Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and 375-room Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana resorts are nestled on the eastern shores of the Dominican Republic in the exclusive gated community of Cap Cana, home to two miles of spectacular white sand beaches, a protected harbor marina, state-of-the-art equestrian center and an award-winning golf course. The new resorts promise a tropical paradise where guests are inspired to reconnect with loved ones, enjoy time away from their busy lives, and experience the most unique aspects of the Dominican Republic.

“As our first ground up build, we set out to define what all-inclusive means in the Dominican Republic,” said Alex Stadlin, chief operating officer, Playa Hotels & Resorts. “Cap Cana is regarded as one of the best destinations in the Caribbean, and Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana provide a welcomed originality to the country’s hospitality landscape, including elevated dining and entertainment experiences, a sophisticated ambiance, authentic touches, and our signature Service from the Heart.”

Designed by architect Ken Shannon, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana shatter the expectations associated with traditional all-inclusive resorts by evoking a premium experience and thoughtful touchpoints at every turn. With two distinct sections united by an elevated common area overlooking the pools and oceanfront vista below, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana offers individual resort experiences, each evoking a distinct personality that caters to travelers seeking an adult escape or multigenerational experience.

“Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana offer an elevated experience for our global guests,” said Frank Lavey, senior vice president of operations, Hyatt. “The resorts’ compelling design creates areas that help create family memories, while also featuring intimate places where adults can recharge, reconnect and pamper themselves. We’re also proud to deliver elevated amenities, all centered around Hyatt’s pillars of wellbeing: Feel, Fuel and Function.”

The dual-branded development is home to a variety of shared amenities for guests of all ages including nine world-class, globally inspired dining venues, a variety of water activities like aqua cycling and paddle boarding and unique activities such as gourmet cooking lessons and Paint and Sip wine and painting classes. The resort also features an elevated fitness center modeled after a traditional rum distillery, and the world-class Larimar Spa. The spa is inspired by a cenote and complete with a cascading waterfall within the hydrotherapy pool, and features a larimar stone-infused sky-lit lagoon and the Dominican Republic’s first Himalayan Salt Lounge. Specifically geared towards the Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana guests, a KidZ Club, Teen Zone, athletic courts and a state-of-the-art water park are also available on-site.

Ideal for large gatherings and multigenerational travelers, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana share the largest meeting and event spaces within the entire portfolio. With 45,000 square feet of functional meeting and event space, the resort boasts the main ballroom, more than 12 breakout rooms, a covered terrace and event lawn—plus a 300-seat open-air theater.

Save up to 55% + get your 5th night free – To celebrate this milestone opening, guests can receive a 55% discount off the standard rate for bookings made at Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana between now and December 17, 2019, for stays through December 20, 2020. Stay at least five nights and get the 5th night free.