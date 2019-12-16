Christmas jumpstarts border trade

Pedernales, Dominican Republic.- Surveillance and control in the border market has been activated during the last few days. On Monday business is buzzing at this border community and the neighboring Haiti.

Dominican guards review motorcyclists and vehicles upon leaving the market, to prevent smuggling in this market where hundreds of people arrive from different parts of the country and from Haiti, whose protests have slowed trade.

.

People from different parts of the interior arrive to the market these Christmas days to buy mostly used clothing in ‘pacas’ to resell.