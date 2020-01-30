A second attack on Dominican Republic’s biggest national park

Santo Domingo.- For the second time in 17 years, the Dominican State has ordered a halt to construction of the hotel project of the Globalia Group in the Guaraguao-Punta Catuano protected area, in Cotubanamá National Park (east), former Environment Defense prosecutor José Antonio Trinidad said Thurs.

After mounting critique by environmentalists in 2004 the works were suspended in the area, which, after a study, it was determined that it was within a protected area, due to its ecological diversity.

The former official said that in addition to the suspension, the Spanish mogul José Hidalgo, owner of Globalia Group, was subpoenaed by that agency but failed to appear.

Following the controversy generated by the permission granted by the Environment Ministry president Danilo Medina ordered the suspension of the project until a study of legal and regulatory norms and international commitments is carried out.