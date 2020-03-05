Dominican mines roll back operations as market dwindles

Santo Domingo.- Some companies in the local mining sector have suspended part of their operations on a dwindling market to sell ferronickel, due to mobility and transport restrictions in China to prevent the expansion of coronavirus.

“These suspensions have been until there is greater certainty in the international market,” said Dominican Republic Industries Association (AIRD) executive vice president Circe Almánzar at a business breakfast held Wed.

In that regard, AIRD president Celso Juan Marranzini warned that the effect of this virus on the world economy will negatively impact the national economy, which is why he expects the Central Bank will enact monetary measures as it has done in similar situations.