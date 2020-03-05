US-based NGO has US$7.5M to fight hunger

Santo Domingo.- With a total US$7.5 million the US-based NGO, Batey Relief Alliance (BRA) and its counterpart, BRA Dominicana, will distribute this year about 150 metric tons of fortified food to benefit more than 20,000 people in 19 provinces, donated by the government of the United States, through the Food Aid program of the Agency for International Development (USAID).

BRA president-founder Dr. Ulrick Gaillard, said the program seeks to reduce malnutrition and lack of food among the vulnerable populations.