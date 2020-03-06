TUI-Lufthansa-Condor to add 17 weekly flights

Santo Domingo.- German airlines TUI Fly, Lufthansa and Condor will be operating new routes to the Dominican Republic, adding 17 new weekly flights to various destinations in the Caribbean country during the winter season 2020-2021, the Tourism Ministry announced Thursday.

TUI Fly, of the TUI AG tourism group, will add flights to the Dominican Republic with direct connections from Düsseldorf (west) to Punta Cana (east) and Puerto Plata (north).

In a statement, the company said it will operate the routes with a new Boeing 787 8 (Dreamliner), with 300 seats, 47 of which are Premium Economy.