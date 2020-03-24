COVID-19 cases soar 70% in northeastern province

Santo Domingo.- In just 24 hours the number of infected by COVID-19 skyrocketed 70% in San Francisco de Macorís, capital of Duarte province (northeast).

On Tuesday the Public Health Ministry told local media that in the Duarte province there are 29 positive cases for coronavirus, 12 more than the listed in yesterday’s report.

As for the National District, the area of the country with the highest number of cases so far, the increase in one day was 26%, from 108 to 137, the number of infected patients.