Grupo Puntacana offers free telemedicine, home health service

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.- Grupo Puntacana President Frank Rainieri on Thur. announced that as of today a telemedicine and home health care service will be available in La Altagracia province, free of charge, as part of the actions to contain the spread of COVID-19.

“The service is a facility that will offer medical assistance to high-risk people from the tranquility of their home and with highly trained medical personnel,” the mogul said.

“We are working together with Dr. Eduardo Read and the medical aid platform ‘AYUDA.DO’ in the equipment of 4 vehicles destined to offer medical services at home, totally free for those citizens who are sick with the flu, fever or suffer from a special condition such as hypertension, diabetes or a chronic patient,” Rainieri added.

The numbers enabled to receive these services are, in Higuey, 809-455-0555 and for Punta Cana – Bávaro, 809-466-9988.