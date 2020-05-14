Dominican Republic reports only 124 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours

Santo Domingo.- After almost a week with about 300 new infections every day, the Dominican Republic managed to reduce the trend in the last 24 hours with only 124 new cases of coronavirus.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reached 11,320, according to the Public Health Ministry, which shows, however, a rebound in the number of deaths, which stands at 422, of which 13 were in the last 24 hours.

Yesterday, the total of new infections was 296, and on Tuesday 266, while the new deaths were 7 and 9, respectively.