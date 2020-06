Santo Domingo.– To date the Dominican Republic registers 20,415 infections and 544 deaths due to the coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

According to the report, in the last 24 hours, 289 people were infected and five died from the disease, with a fatality rate of 2.66%.

So far, 12,208 people have recovered and 77,685 suspected cases have been ruled out by testing.