Experts warn WhatsApp users about a new security threat

Citizen Lab and Motherboard specialists have warned WhatsApp users about a new security threat after discovering a fake version of the popular iPhone messaging service with possible links to the Italian computer company Cy4Gate, reports Vice.

According to specialists, the attackers created a fake ‘app’ to trick users into installing configuration files with malicious ‘software’ while they thought they were downloading the official version of WhatsApp.

Through this ploy, the hackers were able to collect information about their victims. One of the Citizen Lab experts, Bill Marczak, pointed out that the criminals’ actions look like a planned attack against specific people. “I don’t think they’re trying to spread it,” he said.

The experts paid attention to the unusual way to install the fake application, since it is not downloaded from the AppStore, like other iPhone applications, but through a ‘phishing’ page disguised as WhatsApp with the logo of the ‘app’ and a professional graphic designer. On the web, the message appears: “To keep in touch with your friends, click the download button and follow the instructions on the page,” and when the victim does so, malicious files are installed through the phone’s settings.

For its part, a WhatsApp spokesperson told Motherboard that the official application does not ask for those user privileges and such a method should make users suspect something is wrong. “To help keep chats safe, we recommend that people download WhatsApp from the app store for their phone platform. In addition, we can temporarily ban people we detect using modified WhatsApp clients to encourage people to download WhatsApp from an authorized source,” the spokesperson said.

“We strongly oppose abuse by ‘spyware’ companies, regardless of their clientele. Modifying WhatsApp to harm others violates our terms of service. We have and will continue to take action against such abuse, including in court,” said the WhatsApp spokesman.

In addition, the specialists established possible links between the domains of the fake page and the computer service company Cy4Gate. Among other products, this Italian company develops one known as Epeius, a solution for “lawful interceptions.” Cy4Gate has also done business with high profile companies such as Fiat Chrysler, as well as the United Arab Emirates. According to an Italian media report, it has also sold one of its products to the US Army.