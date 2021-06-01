Asset Revaluation Law revenue tops US$224.1M

Santo Domingo.- Internal Taxes (DGII) Director Luis Valdez, revealed Mon. that the agency received revenues of RD$13.0 billion (US$224.1 million) from the facilities granted by the Transparency and Asset Revaluation Law.

Valdez explained that of the amount collected there is RD$9.0 billion that corresponded to arrears payment facilities that the taxpayers had and that were in the DGII’s records for 10 and 12 years.

The deadline to adhere to Law 46-20 on Transparency and Equity Revaluation, reintroduced by Law 07-21, expired on May 18 and the official stated that the rule won’t be extended.