Santo Domingo.- The Executive Branch on Tue. promoted five generals to the rank of Major General and placed them in retirement with their corresponding pension.

The measure is in decree 444-21 issued July 19, 2021.

The promoted and retired police generals are José A. Acosta Castellanos, Ramón Alcántara, Ramón E. Ciriaco Núñez, Víctor Antonio Campusano Jiménez and Alejandro Dipré Sierra.