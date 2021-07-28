Dominican exports to June top US$5.7B, a 28.02% jump

Santo Domingo.- Customs (DGA) reported Tue. that total exports for the period of January – June 2021 topped US$5.7 billion, and present a growth of 28.02% in relation to the same period of 2020. In addition, 2021 exports were above those of 2019 in the same period.

It said that between January and June 2021, 60.16% of exports belong to the free zone regime, 37.06% to the national regime, 2.50% to temporary admission and the remaining 0.28% to re-export; 41.03% of exports belong to raw materials, 17.60% to consumer goods, while the remaining 1.77% to capital goods.

During 2020, exports of raw materials, in the first half of 2020, were placed at US$1.9 billion, and went to U S$2.4 billion in the same period of 2021, for a relative variation of 23.31%. Regarding consumer goods, total exports, according to economic destination, stood at US$1.6 billion between January and June 2020, increasing by 45.27% during the first half of 2021, standing at U$$2.3 billion.