Dominican Republic Gov. spent US$1.3B on public works in 1st 12 months

Santo Domingo .– In his first twelve months of government, President Luis Abinader began to build infrastructures, through Public Works, which exceed RD$70 billion (US$1.3 billion), some of them concluded and others in process.

On Friday Public Works Minister, Deligne Ascensión specified that of this sum about RD$15 billion was disbursed during this first year.

Yesterday Abinader reviewed with his officials the fulfillment of the hundreds of works that they have promised to leaders of neighborhood associations in their meetings with communities throughout the country.

Ascención said that they fulfilled about 70% of the commitments assumed.