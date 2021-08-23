Covid claims nearly 4,000 Dominicans

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported five deaths from coronavirus on Monday, without any corresponding to the last 24 hours, and 191 new cases. The country is close to 4,000 deaths.

Epidemiological bulletin # 522 indicates that 4,875 samples were processed in the last 24 hours with 191 positives, which places the daily positivity at 5.26%.

On hospitalizations, there are 449 occupied beds for 17% and 136 delicate patients in Intensive Care Units for 22% and 90 with ventilators for 17%.