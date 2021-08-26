President Says first time “in years” Dominican Republic could export beef to the United States

Santo Domingo, RD

Both President Luis Abinader and the main directors of the National Confederation of Agricultural Producers (Confenagro) agreed that agricultural production “helped” the country to overcome the crisis generated by the impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

During the celebration of the annual assembly of Confenagro, which Abinader attended, the phrase “without production there is no nation” was mentioned on several occasions during the event.

The first mention was made by the outgoing president of the Confederation, Erick Rivero, in his farewell speech while he praised the work of the producers during his administration.

“In these difficult times such as those that you have had to govern, even before the elections, with the pandemic and other situations within our sector, such as the recent declaration of African Swine Fever, from which we will also succeed, we can only add that thank God we are in your hands, and it remains in their hands that our confederation of agricultural producers and their people come out stronger today and continue to be an instrument of collaboration, planning and commitment to the development of the country… without production there is no nation,” Rivero said during his speech.

Another mention was made by President Abinader when highlighting the work of farmers in the face of the impact of the pandemic.

“I support that without production there is no nation, without that the country would not have endured the onslaught of the pandemic,” the president added.

Abinader said that the pandemic and the crisis it has generated has impacted the prices of the products of the family basket but that weekly the different entities and commissions meet to define which products are in inflation and which prices must be “monitored.”

“It is no longer time for theories, it is time to apply what we have promised,” exclaimed the head of state.

It was also reported that North American inspectors would come to audit products and achieve that for the first time “in years” export beef to the United States in the coming days.

The president took the oath of the new board and called himself a member of Confenagro, also received from the Conference, considering him an ally of the producers.

Wilfredo Cabrera was chosen as the new president of Confenagro to replace Erick Rivero, who remains as vice president in the executive direction.