The country registers about 1,900 new Covid infections in last 7 days

338 new cases of the virus were diagnosed in a total of 4,483 samples. LD

Five provinces had more infection records yesterday. Likewise, 18 have died as a cause of Covid-19 in the last seven days.

Santo Domingo, DR

There has been a steady increase in the number of positive diagnoses of Covid-19 cases in recent days, with the most reported in Santiago and Greater Santo Domingo, among other provinces.

In the last seven days, 1,883 new virus cases have been reported to the epidemiological surveillance system through laboratory tests and 18 deaths due to the disease.

Yesterday, 338 new cases of the virus were diagnosed in a total of 4,483 samples processed in the last 24 hours, placing the daily positivity at 10.93% and that of the previous weeks at 5.37%, with a slight increase compared to the previous day, which was at 5.30%.

The provinces

The provinces with the highest number of cases yesterday were headed by Santiago, with 60 cases, Puerto Plata and La Altagracia with 42 cases each; Santo Domingo and the National District, with 37 cases, respectively, and Espaillat with 27 new positive cases.

Yesterday, the system did not report any deaths, leaving the accumulated deaths from Covid-19 at 4,007 from March 2020 to date.

Bulletin number 526 issued yesterday by its General Directorate of Epidemiology (DIGEPI) indicates that it currently has 5,002 active virus cases.

To date, positive diagnoses of the virus reach 349,253 cases, with 340,244 patients recovered and 1,595,562 suspected cases ruled out.

Hospital Occupancy

The Hospital Network has 2,604 Covid beds, of which 417 were occupied yesterday for 16 percent, and 134 patients remained in Intensive Care Units (ICU) for 22 percent.

Out of 519 ventilators enabled by the system for people with the disease, 79 were occupied, equivalent to 15 percent of the equipment.

Of the samples processed in the last 24 hours, 1,500 were Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), 2,983 were antigen samples, of which 3,091 were done for the first time, and 1,392 were subsequent.

Since the pandemic, the total number of laboratory samples processed in the country is 1,944,815, equivalent to 186,133 per million persons.

Risk groups

The risk groups continue to be persons with comorbidities. For example, the country records that hypertension was present in 25.31 percent of patients and diabetes in 15.80 percent among the deceased.

Pregnant women affected by the coronavirus registered by the system to date total 1,227; health workers 1,409 and children under 20 years of age 38,050.

RECORD

Maternal deaths.

The country also registered an increase in maternal and infant mortality. Up to July 31, 149 deaths of mothers during pregnancy, childbirth, or postpartum had been recorded, while last year to date, this figure was 128.

In the last week of July, 67 infant deaths were reported, for a cumulative total of 1,752 in the first seven months.