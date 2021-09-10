New Dominican airline touts value, cuisine

New York.- The new Sky Cana airline of Dominican investment, was officially presented this week, and its president, Frank Díaz, announced that the company will offer low rates on flights, will not charge for the first suitcase or for the handhelds, and will serve Dominican food.

The event was held at the Riu Plaza hotel in Times Square in Manhattan.

Díaz, accompanied by the entire airline operating team, said Sky Cana will begin its routes to Santiago and Santo Domingo on December 2, 2021 with two daily flights operated by Air Century.