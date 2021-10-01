Customs scraps red tape to spur exports

Santo Domingo.- In order to increase the volume of Dominican exports, the General Customs Directorate (DGA) presented “Exporta+ with D24H,” with the integration of 105 recognized companies that will work together with the institution to convert the country into the logistics hub of the entire region.

“Exporta+” seeks to reduce red tape for the export process, thus increasing the regular volume of goods leaving the country, to make the Dominican Republic more competitive compared to other nations in the region.

Director of Customs, Eduardo Sanz said “Exporta+” has the fundamental goal of ensuring that the 155,000 containers that leave the country empty, leave full of Dominican products for all markets.