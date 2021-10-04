Dominican ‘bottes’ abandon US$82M
Santo Domingo .– 370 checks corresponding to the month of August for an amount greater than RD$4.3 million, returned two institutions to the National Treasury (TN) because they were not claimed by their beneficiaries, revealed the National Treasurer.
Luis Rafael Delgado Sánchez, national treasurer, reported that the Dominican Agrarian Institute (IAD) delivered 155 checks, the amounts of which made a total of RD$2.3 billion.
While the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (Indrhi) returned a second batch of 215 checks for a total amount of RD$2.2 billion.
Both check refunds total RD$4.5 billion (US$82 million), corresponding to August, when their owners “bottles” did not appear to withdraw their payments.
This proves how the corruption of political favors is/was draining revenue needed for the well-being of the country into the pockets of do nothings. The country suffered this for years on end.