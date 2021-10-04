Dominican ‘bottes’ abandon US$82M

Santo Domingo .– 370 checks corresponding to the month of August for an amount greater than RD$4.3 million, returned two institutions to the National Treasury (TN) because they were not claimed by their beneficiaries, revealed the National Treasurer.

Luis Rafael Delgado Sánchez, national treasurer, reported that the Dominican Agrarian Institute (IAD) delivered 155 checks, the amounts of which made a total of RD$2.3 billion.

While the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (Indrhi) returned a second batch of 215 checks for a total amount of RD$2.2 billion.

Both check refunds total RD$4.5 billion (US$82 million), corresponding to August, when their owners “bottles” did not appear to withdraw their payments.