Citizens overwhelmingly object to vaccination cards

Shades of 1984: Citizens disagree that vaccination cards should be required to access public and private places.

Less than a day before, one of the measures stipulated in Resolution No. 000048 of the Ministry of Public Health, which orders the requirement of a vaccination card for the population over 12 years of age to attend public and private places and to access different means of public transportation, comes into effect, citizens have shown their discontent through a survey published in Diario Libre as well as in various social networks.

When answering the survey: Do you agree with the requirement to have a vaccination card in certain places as from Monday, out of 1572 people who voted in the poll carried out by Diario Libre, 69% voted no and 31% voted yes.

With the entry into force of this resolution this coming Monday, October 18, thousands of Dominicans have crowded the vaccination centers which operate in different parts of the country, some of them to complete their inoculation schedule, and others have just received their first injection.

Some of the places most visited for this purpose are the Santo Domingo Metro stations Los Taínos, Pedro Francisco Bonó, Pedro Mir, Juan Pablo Duarte, among others where vaccination posts have been set up.

The measure was announced by the Minister of Public Health three days before the lifting of the state of emergency in the Dominican Republic that prevailed for about 569 days when it went into effect last March 20, 2020, during the government of former President Danilo Medina.

Places where the COVID-19 vaccination card will be required.

Due to this resolution, ice cream shops, shopping malls, banks, restaurants, among other businesses, have announced that as of this coming Monday, those who do not present the vaccination card or negative Covid test will not be allowed to enter their facilities.

Likewise, vaccination cards will also be required at work centers, public and private educational centers at all levels, gyms, sports, and entertainment centers.

Those who do not have their card will be able to present a negative PCR test for a maximum of seven days.

Many people have expressed their opposition to this measure through social networks because they feel they are being “forced or coerced” to get vaccinated.

The vaccination cards that citizens must present to have access to any place, whether public or private, must have at least two doses of any COVID-19 vaccines.