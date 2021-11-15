Dominican exports will close 2021 with US$11,887 million

Adoexpo assures exports demonstrate the sector’s resilience in times of crisis

The president of the Dominican Export Association (Adoexpo) reported this Monday that 2021 is a record year for exports, which shows the resilience of the sector in times of crisis.

Elizabeth Mena indicated that in the months of January-October, Dominican exports totaled US $ 9,738,832,312, which represents a growth of 20.74% compared to January-October 2020 and 16.64% compared to January-October 2019.

“According to estimates, this 2021 we will close with about US $ 11,887 million, representing a 20.5% growth if we compare it with 2020 and 17.51% in 2019,” said Mena.