Education paid RD$363M to build schools sans lands
Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Education is evaluating whether it will proceed in court to recover RD$363 million disbursed in advance to contractors for the construction of 38 schools and day care centers, without counting on the lots to build them, of a project approved by the past authorities of the institution, whose investment estimated was RD$2.6 billion.
The contract consigned the construction of 34 nurseries and 28 schools, projects of which only 38 construction companies received advances that would have participated in a raffle of works, convened for these purposes
The Inspection Unit of the National School Building Program of the General Directorate of Maintenance and School Infrastructure of Minerd made a survey of the project that was conceived in the management of former president Danilo Medina and determined that advances were paid for RD$363.8 million for schools and nurseries which were never started due to the lack of land.
Is this is another scandal to be revealed? Why should past officials of The Ministry of Education pay out millions to contractors to build when there are no sites to construct on? Suspect some of the contractors must have friendly and/or family ties to the officials and other government leaders promoting the schools.