Education paid RD$363M to build schools sans lands

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Education is evaluating whether it will proceed in court to recover RD$363 million disbursed in advance to contractors for the construction of 38 schools and day care centers, without counting on the lots to build them, of a project approved by the past authorities of the institution, whose investment estimated was RD$2.6 billion.

The contract consigned the construction of 34 nurseries and 28 schools, projects of which only 38 construction companies received advances that would have participated in a raffle of works, convened for these purposes

The Inspection Unit of the National School Building Program of the General Directorate of Maintenance and School Infrastructure of Minerd made a survey of the project that was conceived in the management of former president Danilo Medina and determined that advances were paid for RD$363.8 million for schools and nurseries which were never started due to the lack of land.