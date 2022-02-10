Paliza: “Proposed Constitutional reform seeks real MP independence”

The Administrative Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza, considered that the absolute independence of the Public Prosecutor’s Office is essential for the strengthening of democracy.

He referred that the constitutional reform bill sent by the Executive Power to the Economic and Social Council (CES) for its debate includes this aspect.

Paliza reaffirmed the firm intention of the Government led by President Luis Abinader to promote a reform so that the Attorney General of the Republic would not be appointed directly by the Executive Branch and would not be part of the National Council of the Magistracy.

In addition, the Public Prosecutor’s Office focuses exclusively on the prosecution of crime.

“President Abinader has embraced this process of depoliticization, as evidenced by the appointment of the current authorities of the Public Ministry. However, society demands that the strengthening of institutions should not be tied to the desire or will of the President in office,” he said.

Modification is necessary

He added that to achieve a reform that definitively closes the possibility of having a Public Prosecutor’s Office submissive to the Executive Power, a modification to the Constitution is necessary.

In this sense, he pointed out that a constitutional reform project has been presented for the first time in many years. The power of the President of the Republic has not increased one iota, but rather the separation of powers and the strengthening of democracy are emphasized.

“The Public Prosecutor’s Office must be the organ that formulates and executes the State’s policy of persecution against criminality. For this, the Government must guarantee not only functional but also political independence, that is to say, full independence,” he said.

Preliminary draft

Minister Paliza explained that President Abinader included this issue in the draft bill as one of the neuralgic points in the Dialogue for Reforms which is being debated before the CES, a discussion table in which representatives of the various sectors of society and political parties participate.

He recalled that one of the main commitments of this administration’s government proposal, even before being elected, is to achieve the true independence of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and, with this, the strengthening of justice and democracy in the Dominican Republic.