Dominican Republic ATMs transacted US$11.6B

Santo Domingo.- In the interest of facilitating the transactions that citizens carry out in person, multiple banks increased, between 2010 and 2021, the financial user service channels, which include branches, ATMs and bank sub-agents.

The information was offered in a press document, by the Association of Multiple Banks of the Dominican Republic (ABA), detailing that in those 11 years the banks increased the number of ATMs in service by 1,289, for a cumulative growth of 74%, with RD$624.8 billion (US$11.6 billion).

ABA specified that, in reference to ATMs, in 2021 there were increases in the volume of operations and the resources that are handled in this way. In this regard, it reported that more than 111.2 million transactions were made in that period.