Dominican Republic ATMs transacted US$11.6B
Santo Domingo.- In the interest of facilitating the transactions that citizens carry out in person, multiple banks increased, between 2010 and 2021, the financial user service channels, which include branches, ATMs and bank sub-agents.
The information was offered in a press document, by the Association of Multiple Banks of the Dominican Republic (ABA), detailing that in those 11 years the banks increased the number of ATMs in service by 1,289, for a cumulative growth of 74%, with RD$624.8 billion (US$11.6 billion).
ABA specified that, in reference to ATMs, in 2021 there were increases in the volume of operations and the resources that are handled in this way. In this regard, it reported that more than 111.2 million transactions were made in that period.
My question is, with everything booming (as frequently publicized) in the Dominican Republic, Why Are So Many Disenfranchised Dominicans Leaving? Even by the illegal route.
Why is it whenever I go in the DR, people are only complaining about everything? Can’t survive here they say, You have to be a magician to survive here they say, etc. etc. Is that just a mental illness thing or is there some real validity to their complaints? According to Dominican Today, there is so much progress going on and so much excess, why are people leaving the country? Tourists in excess, jobs all rebounded, ATM’s at full utilization. People withdrawing money around the clock. What is the problem then? Look at what they are reporting in Puerto Rico:
Since Oct. 1, 2021 to Jan. 31, 2022, the Coast Guard and CBIG partner agencies have carried out 44 illegal voyage interdictions in Mona Passage waters near Puerto Rico. So far, 1,088 non-U.S. citizens have been interdicted, who are mostly comprised of Dominican Republic and Haitian nationals (798 Dominicans, 253 Haitians).
