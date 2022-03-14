Cruise ship runs aground in Puerto Plata bay

A cruise ship with hundreds of tourists ran aground this Monday afternoon while leaving the Taino Bay pier in Puerto Plata.

The ship aground belongs to the Norwegian line.

At this time, members of the Navy and relief agencies of the Dominican Republic are working to try to get the boat out into deeper waters.

Taino Bay was inaugurated in December 2021 during an activity led by the President of the Republic, Luis Abinader.

The port is a multipurpose project, managed by ITM Group and supervised by the Dominican Port Authority. The terminal allows the docking of cruise ships, containers, and product cargo.

With its operations, 1,500 direct jobs and more than 3,000 indirect jobs were created.