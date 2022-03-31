Lottery heisters built a ‘corporate network’

Santo Domingo.- Former administrator of the National Lottery, Luis Maisichell Dicent, created the conditions to carry out fraudulent operations in that state institution, investigated in the course of “Operation 13.”

According to the formal accusation of the Attorney General’s Office, Dicent created a corporate network to fraudulently steal money from the owners of betting parlors, consortiums and gambling concessionaires in the national territory, using their condition of director of the National Lottery.

Also, always according to the accusation, the defendant carried out fraudulent maneuvers “in association with public employees under his direction, “fraud, exercising prevarication, and embezzling US$80 million from that institution he directed.”