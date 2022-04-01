Producers must ‘REPink’ issues abo extended responsibility

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic joined efforts to rethink the development of a fairer and more sustainable economy for producers that promotes the protection of the Caribbean seas, through the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, the Central American Commission on Environment and Development of the Integration System Central American (CCAD) and the Association of Industries of the Dominican Republic (AIRD).

In a meeting held on March 24 under the name “It’s Time to REPink” issues about the extended responsibility of the producer (REP), a scheme within the Comprehensive Solid Waste Management (GIRS), whose main objective is the reduction of waste, as well as the reduction of the consumption of natural and economic resources and the eco-design of products, with the aim of reducing the impact of industry and the economy on natural ecosystems.

The activity was attended by more than 100 participants in face-to-face mode and about 300 from virtually, according to a statement.