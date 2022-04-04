Exporters unveil a project to boost business with the Caribbean

Mena believes that this region represents a great attraction and the potential it offers must be exploited

Santo Domingo, Rep. Dom.- The Dominican Association of Exporters (Adoexpo) presented to managers of companies in that sector the project “Connectivity of the Caribbean” which will support the commercialization of national products with the countries of that region which represents an attraction and can take advantage of the potential offered by the area.

In the virtual meeting with the committee of export managers of ADOEXPO, its president Elizabeth Mena intervened; the coordinator of the Export Managers Committee, Ransis García and the project manager of that organization, Aura Morillo, and included the exhibitions “new approach of the Adoexpo export committee” and “Space intervention of export managers: Opportunities and Challenges 2022.”

Ms. Mena said that this new tool for exporters will provide information on connectivity, consolidated cargo service, market intelligence and training of the 7 Caribbean destinations made up of Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Suriname, Barbados, Aruba, Curacao and Guyana.

He said that “Adoexpo has seen this as an opportunity for Dominican exporters to appreciate the potential that this region has and thus encourage, through this project, the consolidation of trade relations and the increase of exports and one more option for the portfolio of exportable destinations of the Dominican Republic.”

He indicated that inter-institutional integration to strengthen the export sector of the Dominican Republic, strengthen trade relations with the Caribbean, boost the frequency of shipments to that area, the opening of new markets and the promotion of cargo consolidation.

He pointed out that this project emerged at the beginning of 2018 within the framework of the Caribbean Connectivity Table, directed by the Administrative Ministry of the Presidency (MAPRE) and executed by ADOEXPO together with the company Schad Logistics (winning bidding company), for the promotion of exports from our country with the Caribbean Region.