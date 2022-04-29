Defense denies plea bargaining with Dominican ‘Abuser’

Santo Domingo.- Joaquín Pérez, lawyer for César Emilio Peralta, a Dominican accused of drug trafficking in Puerto Rico and Miami, reported that no proposal has been made to his client to plead guilty.

On Thursday Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día published that the Federal Prosecutor’s Office of Puerto Rico offered an agreement to who is also known as “César El Abusador” to plead guilty to the charges against him.

“The prosecutor did say that he was going to study making an offer,” Pérez told Listín Diario journalists, explaining that a proposal to plead guilty was not made.

Likewise, Pérez added that the court minutes indicate that the government has been in communication with both parties and that they would make offers or negotiations in the future.