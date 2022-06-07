Prosecutors question Minister’s alleged killer

Santo Domingo.- Fausto Miguel de Jesús Cruz de la Mota, who allegedly shot and killed Environment Minister Orlando Jorge Mera, is being questioned by prosecutors, to determine the reasons why he committed the act.

After the prosecutors conclude with the interrogation carried out on Cruz de la Mota, within 48 hours the Public Ministry must request for where it is expected that they will request preventive detention for the accused.

Cruz was transferred guarded by a contingent of agents from the Swat team and other Police agencies