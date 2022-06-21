Biggest power company buys 50MW clean energy

Santo Domingo.- The power company AES Dominicana acquired, through a purchase-sale agreement with the Inkia group, a new renewable energy portfolio with which the electricity generator adds strategic assets that include the “Agua Clara I” wind farm ” of 50 megawatts, located in Montecristi, and several projects in different areas of the country.

AES reported that this step is part of its sustainability strategy, since these 50MW reduce carbon dioxide emissions with an estimated 124,000 metric tons per year

“Our projects are of paramount importance as they reaffirm the Dominican Republic as the country with the fastest growth in energy from non-conventional renewable sources in the entire region and, therefore, the one with the greatest capacity to attract investment that seeks to chain all their productivity in a more sustainable way,” said Edwin De Los Santos, president of AES Dominicana.

He added that with this operation, AES reaches 150 megawatts of renewable energy ”which adds to the competitive portfolio.”