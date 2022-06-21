Dominican Medical Association calls on the government to take measures to protect the population from Covid-19

Santo Domingo, DR

The president of the Dominican Medical Association, Rufino Senén Caba, called on the Dominican government to resume some measures to protect the population against Covid-19.

“People have to get vaccinated… in places of concentration, especially if they are closed, people should be urged to wear masks and wash their hands,” said Senén Caba during a press conference.

According to the trade unionist, the government is assuming a “let it be seen and let it pass” behavior.

“Let everyone be infected and assume a new immunity against this strain, the BA2, subvariant of Omicron, but we also have Delta and deaths have been reported and we believe that it is always appropriate to guide the population,” said the doctor.

In his opinion, the government should assume a communicational line of protection to the population as established in article 62 of the Constitution and continue orienting, “but it has left it.”

“We are about to lose the great amount of vaccines that cost us Dominicans millions,” he exemplified.