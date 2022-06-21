Prosecution in lawyer’s murder presents evidence

Santo Domingo.- The Justice Ministry began this Monday the production of the electronic information expert report in the continuation of the trial for the murder of the lawyer Yuniol Ramírez and the acts of corruption in the Metropolitan Office of Bus Services (OMSA) during the management by Manuel Rivas.

With this report, the prosecution seeks to incorporate evidence of the accusation against those involved in these two cases unified in hearing.

“Today we have started the production of one of the evidence of the Public Ministry, consisting of the expert report of electronic information, all the telephone cells, locations and mapping, which give rise to corroborate the fact that Argenis Contreras contacts with a group of people, his friends, his allies, collaborators co-defendants in this process, who are the ones who help him hide the evidence and the body of the now deceased Yuniol Ramírez, “said the court attorney Mirna Ortiz.