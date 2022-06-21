Public Health: 4,393 Covid cases; zero deaths

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Public Health reported this Tuesday 515 new cases of Covid-19 and zero deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to bulletin number 824, issued by the National Directorate of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health, the total number of deaths remains at 4,382 while the accumulated cases amount to 598,594.

According to the report, 4,393 cases remain active, while 589,818 have recovered from the virus and 2,848,915 have been ruled out by laboratory tests.