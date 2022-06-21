Punta Cana, among the most searched destinations through Expedia this summer

Most people are eager to travel to the Dominican Republic’s stunning beaches in July, specifically to Punta Cana, according to travel booking website Expedia which announced a detailed list of the most sought-after beach destinations featuring the destination to the East of the Caribbean country.

According to the website, there is a reason why this tourist destination is going to be a hot spot in summer. And it’s not just the incredible water and affordable drinks.

In addition, Punta Cana is home to one of the longest white-sand coastlines in the entire Caribbean. There are over 30 miles of coastline, and it truly is a slice of heaven for relaxation and beach views.

The tourist destination is located right where the Caribbean meets the Atlantic Ocean. Therefore, the perfect location creates the right environment for all-inclusive resorts to settle in to welcome tourists from all over the world who want to eat and drink wine.

Also, hotels can be found along the entire coast, from the extreme north to the south of Cap Cana.

“Punta Cana has something to offer everyone! From family vacations that allow you to relax while entertaining children in water parks and multimedia centers, “it is indicated, according to a statement.

On the other hand, it has a highly welcoming atmosphere for couples and honeymooners. They can partake in various activities, from remote boat excursions to candlelit dinners and couples massages.

From Expedia, they emphasize that what is so incredibly remarkable about Puna Cana is not only the sandy beaches and calm blue waters but also the leading destination for golfers.

“Yes, playing golf in Punta Cana is really a thing. There are 10 courses scattered throughout the island that are the dream of any golfer, “they remember.

No matter where you are in Punta Cana, you can find one of the 11 Blue Flag-certified beaches. The beaches are awarded a label of ecological excellence, meaning they are environmentally friendly and sustainable for tourism.

“If you want to take a break from the soft sandy beaches, plenty of adventures welcome you. Relax in Indigenous Eyes where you can cool off in freshwater lagoons and even find access to zip lines and be able to go on caving expeditions,” they indicate.

From the travel agency, they recognize that it is clear that in Punta Cana, there are more than enough things to do during the day, but what about the night activities?

“Youngsters can dance the night away in Punta Cana’s modern nightclubs. On the other hand, people looking for a quieter night have the opportunity to eat and drink in the marinas and luxury lounges. Here the handmade cigars await the travelers,” they conclude.