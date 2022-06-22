Dust particles from the Sahara will increase the sensation of heat

Santo Domingo, DR

The presence of dust particles from the Sahara will cause an intense sensation of heat this Wednesday over the Dominican Republic.

The National Meteorology Office (Onamet) recommends that the population drink enough fluids, wear light clothing, and avoid prolonged and unprotected exposure to the sun’s rays, mainly older adults and children, because they are the more susceptible.

Likewise, over the national territory, it will induce a low probability of significant downpours in the country.

According to the weather report issued by Onamet, during the afternoon, there will be clouds that will cause light rains over some localities due to a trough approaching the nation.

These isolated precipitations will occur mainly in the southeast, northeast, Central Cordillera, and border regions projected until early evening.

local forecast

In Greater Santo Domingo, the maximum temperature will range between 31°C and 33°C, while the minimum will remain between 23°C and 25°C.