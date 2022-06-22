Power plant of scandal back in the news

Santo Domingo.- The administration of the Punta Catalina Thermoelectric Power Plant affirmed that a report released yesterday that attributes allegedly extensive and overseas contamination to said plant is hyperbolic and unprecedented.

It clarified that Punta Catalina is not neutral and has state-of-the-art environmental impact mitigation mechanisms, specifically an Air Quality Control System that reduces carbon dioxide and sulfur trioxide by up to 98%.

It said that to a greater or lesser extent there is no electricity generation activity in the world that does not leave an environmental footprint in some section, but neither are the daily activities of the promoters of the aforementioned study (transportation, consumption, construction, etc.).

Regarding the disposal and treatment of the ash derived from the burning of mineral coal, he said that the process has received a positive assessment from representatives of the consulting firm RINA.