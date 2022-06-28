New vaccines prepared to attack virus mutations

New York

Health authorities in the United States are considering offering new booster vaccines against Covid-19 this fall that have been modified to better adapt to the mutations of the coronavirus.

Moderna and Pfizer have tested updated injections against the contagious omicron variant, and Food and Drug Administration advisers will debate Tuesday whether it’s time to make a change, setting the stage for other countries to take similar measures.

“This is science at its finest,” FDA vaccine chief Dr. Peter Marks told The Associated Press, adding that a final decision is expected within days of the advisory panel’s recommendation.

Current vaccines against Covid-19 saved millions of lives worldwide in just their first year of use. And injections from Moderna and Pfizer still protect against the worst outcomes—severe illness and death—especially after a booster.