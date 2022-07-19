Recovery of Santo Domingo’s rivers a priority: top official

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources maintained that the rescue and protection of the Ozama and Isabela rivers are a priority for this Government and this will be stated during his management at the head of the institution.

Miguel Ceara Hatton said that he is aware of the social and environmental problems represented by the degradation and contamination of these two important water sources.

The newly appointed Minister of the Environment asked for time to study all the documentation, studies, and diagnoses that deal with the magnitude of the damage caused to these water resources.