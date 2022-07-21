Downpours draw flash flooding alerts

Santo Domingo.- The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) reported this Thursday that the rains will continue with thunderstorms, electrical storms and gusts of wind due to the incidence of a trough, for which the alert levels are maintained, while the temperatures will remain hot.

Meteorology predicted that these precipitations will be more frequent towards the regions: northeast, southeast, north, Cordillera Central and the border area, being moderate to strong at times, especially in the afternoon and late at night.

Due to the rains that have fallen and those that are expected, in the last 48 hours, the Onamet maintains the levels of alerts and meteorological warnings in the event of possible rural and urban flooding, flooding of rivers, streams and ravines, as well as landslides..