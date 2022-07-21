Protest demands a clear Maritime Law

Santo Domingo.- Dozens of people demonstrated this Thursday in front of the National Congress to demand that the Maritime Trade bill be reviewed “with greater care.”

The protesters demand that the legislators of the Lower House choose to better debate the bill and that it be shared with all the parties involved.

In this sense, they requested that before its approval, they convene a space for public hearings so that they can learn about the project and offer their opinion.

The demonstrators identified themselves as “ship suppliers” and indicated that their work would be affected by the law that is intended to be approved