Tropical wave will increase precipitation

Santo Domingo.-.The National Meteorology Office (Onamet) reported this Thursday that a tropical wave and a trough will increase precipitation in the form of downpours with electrical storms and gusts of wind.

“It is forecast that, due to the approach of a new tropical wave, combined with a trough and wind from the east/southeast direction, we will have an increase in humidity and instability during the course of the day, which will cause clouds accompanied by downpours, electrical storms, and gusts of wind, starting in the eastern, northeastern and southeastern regions,” explains the weather report.