Waldo Ariel recommends monkeypox vaccination

The former president of the Dominican Medical Association, Waldo Ariel Suero, recommended this Thursday to start the vaccination process with people who have had contact with patients positive for smallpox.

“I recommend that contacts be vaccinated. I am not talking about vulnerable groups, because a vulnerable group can be immunocompromised patients, with cancer, renal insufficiency, with Hib, etc.,” he said.

Suero assured that the antidote against the unusual disease caused by the monkeypox virus does not produce any adverse effects, so people have nothing to worry about.

International monkeypox emergency again under consideration

“There is no need to be alarmed about this disease. What we have to do is to take hygiene measures, such as avoiding contact with the person”, he said.

Waldo Ariel also affirmed that we are close to a new pandemic.

“We are in the ante room, we are close to being declared a pandemic, we are close to a pandemic,” he said.

It is recalled that in the Dominican Republic, health authorities have already confirmed three cases of monkeypox. While the global cases already amount to almost 14,000 in more than 70 countries.