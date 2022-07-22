Another fossilized bug found in Dominican ambar

Santo Domingo.- The fossilized remains of a rare flower and a parasitic wasp more than 30 million years old were found in the La Búcara amber mine in the Cordillera Septentrional, near Santiago and Puerto Plata, by an American paleontologist, published by the specialized magazine History Biology.

George Poinar Jr., a paleontologist in the Department of Integrative Biology at Oregon State University, was the one who found the Cenozoic amber stone.

Through the article, the professor announced that the rare flower found in the country is a plant that belongs to the Euphorbiaceae family of the genus Plukenetia minima, which has more than 300 genera. Currently, most are found in Africa, Madagascar, and Asia