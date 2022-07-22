Board of Edes asks Ethics to study bids after alleged irregularities in Edenorte and Edeeste

Santo Domingo, DR

The Unified Council of Electricity Distribution Companies (CUED) requested the accompaniment of the General Directorate of Ethics and Government Integrity (DIGEIG) to “guarantee legality and transparency in public bidding processes pertaining to the Dominican electricity sector.”

“As a result of allegations related to irregularities in the EDENORTE-CCC-LPN-2022-0009 bidding process of the EDENorte company and conflicts of interest in the role of an EDEEste executive, the Council, as the highest authority of the distribution companies requested the accompaniment of the Ethics Directorate as a sign of its commitment to guarantee transparency in all processes that advocate quality,” quotes a statement released by the entity.

It also indicates that the entity is “ensuring that in addition to providing a quality energy service, the resources of the State are preserved to eradicate corruption.”

It specifies that the role of Ethics and Government Integrity will be “to study and analyze all the bidding processes carried out so far by the current administration and, in turn, to report any anomaly as part of the processes.”