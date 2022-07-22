Tax reform ‘inevitable’ in Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources, Miguel Ceara Hatton, assured that fiscal reform would be “inevitable” because the country spends more than it receives.

For months, from time to time, this possibility has been raised, which is rejected by broad social sectors on the grounds that the population cannot bear more tax burdens.

“We have a structural deficit that is around 3%, that is, we spend an average of 3% more than we receive in income,” he stressed.

He added that “to all these efforts that have been made in legal matters of transparency, to improve the efficiency of the State, zero democracy, if all we are trying to do is part of what needs to be advanced on the spending side, because that’s not enough,” he said.